Buccaneers' Isaiah Johnson: Misses practice Wednesday
Johnson (illness) missed practice Wednesday, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
The rookie is coming off a solid six-tackle performance in the Week 12 win over the 49ers. With the illness manifesting early in the week, the hope is that Johnson will be sufficiently recovered to take the field in Week 13 against the Panthers. Subsequent practice reports this week will offer further clarity, and it's also worth noting that Justin Evans (toe), who Johnson filled in for the last two weeks, did make a return to practice Wednesday, albeit in limited fashion.
