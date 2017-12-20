Buccaneers' Isaiah Johnson: Promoted to Tampa Bay's roster
The Buccaneers promoted Johnson from their practice squad Wednesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Johnson's addition likely means that the Buccaneers will move Justin Evans to injured reserve after the starting strong safety suffered an ankle injury in Monday's 24-21 loss to the Falcons. Chris Conte is expected to assume starting duties at the position over the Bucs' final two games, so Johnson will probably see most of his duties on special teams if he suits up for either contest.
-
What You Missed: Brown, Rodgers out
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...