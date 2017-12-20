The Buccaneers promoted Johnson from their practice squad Wednesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Johnson's addition likely means that the Buccaneers will move Justin Evans to injured reserve after the starting strong safety suffered an ankle injury in Monday's 24-21 loss to the Falcons. Chris Conte is expected to assume starting duties at the position over the Bucs' final two games, so Johnson will probably see most of his duties on special teams if he suits up for either contest.