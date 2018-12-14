Buccaneers' Isaiah Johnson: Questionable Week 15
Johnson (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game at Baltimore, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Johnson suffered the concussion Week 13 against the Panthers and was unable to play last week against the Saints. The 26-year-old was able to practice fully Friday but as the questionable tag indicates he has yet to fully clear the concussion protocol.
