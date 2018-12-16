Buccaneers' Isaiah Johnson: Returning to action Week 15
Johnson (concussion) is active for Sunday's Week 15 tilt against the Ravens, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Johnson was able to clear the league-mandated protocol and will provide valuable depth at strong safety behind starter Andrew Adams against Baltimore on Sunday.
