Johnson will log a second consecutive start Sunday against the 49ers in place of Justin Evans (toe), Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The second-year safety posted an impressive 10 tackles (seven solo) against the Giants in Week 11, and he'll have a chance to follow that performance up with a second straight starting nod. Johnson will have a bit of a reprieve in that he catches the 49ers short-handed at receiver, as both Marquise Goodwin (personal) and Pierre Garcon (knee) are inactive for Sunday's contest.