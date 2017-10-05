Buccaneers' Isaiah Johnson: Signed to active roster Wednesday
Johnson was signed from the Buccaneers' practice squad to their active roster Wednesday.
Johnson was promoted in light of Tampa Bay currently dealing with hip injuries to safeties Keith Tandy and T.J. Ward, and both are considered doubtful to play in Thursday night's contest against the Patriots. Johnson will serve as a depth option Thursday with Chris Conte and Justin Evans expected to start in the secondary.
