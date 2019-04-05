Johnson signed his exclusive rights tender prior to the start of offseason workouts Monday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The undrafted free agent played in 15 games during the 2018 season, logging four starts. Johnson acquitted himself well over that span, posting 48 tackles (40 solo), two passes defensed, one interception and one fumble recovery. In addition to serving as valuable depth in the secondary, Johnson also played extensively on special teams. Looking ahead to 2019, Johnson will look to reprise both roles under new coordinators Todd Bowles and Keith Armstrong, respectively.