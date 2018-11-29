Buccaneers' Isaiah Johnson: Strong production in spot start
Johnson totaled six tackles (all solo) and an interception in the Buccaneers' 27-9 win over the 49ers on Sunday.
Johnson acquitted himself well in his second spot start for Justin Evans (toe), checking in behind only fellow rookie safety Jordan Whitehead in tackles on the day. The 26-year-old will head back to a reserve role as soon as Evans is able to return, but he's flashed some IDP upside with 16 total tackles (13 solo) and Sunday's pick over the last two games with the first unit.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 13 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
It took a while, but Jameis Winston and Lamar Jackson look like reliable Fantasy options for...