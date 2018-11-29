Johnson totaled six tackles (all solo) and an interception in the Buccaneers' 27-9 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Johnson acquitted himself well in his second spot start for Justin Evans (toe), checking in behind only fellow rookie safety Jordan Whitehead in tackles on the day. The 26-year-old will head back to a reserve role as soon as Evans is able to return, but he's flashed some IDP upside with 16 total tackles (13 solo) and Sunday's pick over the last two games with the first unit.