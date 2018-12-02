Buccaneers' Isaiah Johnson: Suffers concussion
Johnson (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Panthers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Johnson will now be placed in the concussion protocol and will have to gain clearance before a possible return next week. Following Justin Evans' toe injury, Jordan Whitehead and Andrew Adams are the lone healthy safeties for Tampa Bay in Sunday's game.
