Buccaneers' Isaiah Johnson: Works up to limited participation
Johnson (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
While he's yet to clear the league-mandated protocol, Johnson's return to limited participation is obviously in the step in the right direction. The rookie safety's potential return to action in Week 15 would be particularly welcome sight, considering that Justin Evans (toe) appears set to miss yet another contest.
