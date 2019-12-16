Buccaneers' Ishmael Hyman: First pro catch in win
Hyman secured his only target for three yards in the Buccaneers' 38-17 win over the Lions on Sunday.
The rookie was promoted from the practice squad earlier in the week, and he was able to notch his first pro reception during the contest. Hyman's role could take an exponential leap forward in Week 16 against the Texans, as there appears to be a strong chance the Buccaneers are down Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scott Miller due to hamstring injuries.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Top Week 16 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
This has been the best rookie WR class in years. But Chris Towers warns about overreacting...
-
Believe it or Not: Sanders a star
Heath Cummings takes a look at what happened in Week 15 and what it means for the future.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...