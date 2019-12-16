Hyman secured his only target for three yards in the Buccaneers' 38-17 win over the Lions on Sunday.

The rookie was promoted from the practice squad earlier in the week, and he was able to notch his first pro reception during the contest. Hyman's role could take an exponential leap forward in Week 16 against the Texans, as there appears to be a strong chance the Buccaneers are down Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scott Miller due to hamstring injuries.