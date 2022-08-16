Howland brought in three of four targets for 42 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-24 preseason loss to the Dolphins on Saturday night.

The undrafted rookie put together a noteworthy line in his first taste of NFL action, with the highlight a 29-yard grab that qualified as the Buccaneers' longest reception of the night. The Yale product admittedly is fighting an uphill battle for a roster spot with Kyle Rudolph, Cameron Brate and Cade Otton seemingly locked into the top three slots at tight end, and that potentially being the maximum number of players the team keeps at the position. For the moment, Greg Auman of The Athletic projects Howland will be a candidate for the practice squad if he continues to impress in the final two exhibitions.