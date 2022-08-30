Howland parlayed his only target into a 46-yard reception in the Buccaneers' 27-10 preseason loss to the Colts on Saturday night.

Howland connected with Kyle Trask down the seam for his one reception, and that catch led the undrafted rookie from Yale to post a team-high yardage figure. Howland finished his three-season college tenure with the Bulldogs having forged a modest 34-564-4 line across 21 games, but his 16.6 yards per catch and the athleticism he's flashed this preseason could make him a very strong practice squad candidate.