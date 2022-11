Russell (hamstring) won't travel to Germany for Sunday's game against the Seahawks in Munich, effectively ruling him out for Week 10 action, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Russell, who played in each of Tampa Bay's previous two games strictly on special teams, will be held out of the team's Week 10 contest versus Seattle due to an apparent hamstring issue. His next chance to suit up won't come until after the Buccaneers' Week 11 bye, when the team travels to Cleveland the following Sunday.