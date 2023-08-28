Russell recorded 11 tackles (nine solo) in the Buccaneers' 26-20 preseason win over the Ravens on Saturday night.

The reserve linebacker comfortably led the Buccaneers in tackles while logging a unit-high 48 snaps on defense. Russell was able to make his first six NFL regular-season appearances as an undrafted rookie a year ago, recording six tackles across 44 snaps from scrimmage while also seeing another 145 snaps on special teams. Russell recorded 15 tackles overall this preseason and may have certainly earned his way onto the roster again as a rotational option with a chance to see more playing time this coming season.