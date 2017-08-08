Wilcox worked at first-team safety alongside Chris Conte in Monday's practice, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.

Wilcox has primarily been working with the second team and as a nickel corner thus far, but the move to the first team Monday produced impressive results. The free-agent acquisition was effective working against standout first-round pick O.J. Howard, wresting the ball out of the latter's grip after he'd made a tough reception. Additionally, Wilcox made a diving interception of a Ryan Griffin pass while shadowing Howard down the middle of the field on another play. The battle for the two starting safety spots between Conte, Wilcox, Keith Tandy and second-round pick Justin Evans figures to be a spirited one that could endure deep into preseason, and per Scott Smith of the team's official site, both Wilcox and Evans will be rotating in with either Conte or Tandy throughout the week.