Wilcox, signed as a free agent in the offseason, is seeing time as a nickel defensive back in training camp in addition to his role as the starting strong safety, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 26-year-old logged 38 starts at safety over the last four seasons with the Cowboys, so the added responsibility essentially represents new ground. The Bucs appear intent on experimenting with Wilcox in the passing-down role in an effort to try to get their best personnel on the field against teams that heavily deploy two tight ends. If Wilcox can be effective in the slot in those scenarios, it would presumably allow defensive coordinator Mike Smith to keep his linebackers in the box instead of chasing a tight end in coverage.