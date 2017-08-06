Buccaneers' J.J. Wilcox: Strong practice Saturday
Wilcox intercepted Jameis Winston in Saturday's practice and had several other pass breakups, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The offseason acquisition is seeing time in different personnel groupings, including as a nickel defensive back, and is clearly being counted on as a key piece of the defense this coming season. Wilcox has encouragingly turned in a strong camp thus far and is battling incumbent Chris Conte for the starting strong safety job.
