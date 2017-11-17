Sweezy (knee) is not present on the Buccaneers injury report for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Sweezy finished the week as a full practice participant to avoid the questionable designation. The 28-year-old played against the Jets in Week 10 after a similar practice outlook, and is ready to go for this week's game in Miami.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories