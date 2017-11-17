Buccaneers' J.R. Sweezy: Avoids injury designation
Sweezy (knee) is not present on the Buccaneers injury report for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Sweezy finished the week as a full practice participant to avoid the questionable designation. The 28-year-old played against the Jets in Week 10 after a similar practice outlook, and is ready to go for this week's game in Miami.
More News
-
Buccaneers' J.R. Sweezy: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' J.R. Sweezy: Ready to play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' J.R. Sweezy: Questionable for Week 10•
-
Buccaneers' J.R. Sweezy: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' J.R. Sweezy: Active Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' J.R. Sweezy: Questionable for Week 4•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Sleepers: Opportunity in Jacksonville
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, as well as daily options...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
What you missed: Mariota struggles
The Titans were blown out on Thursday Night Football, as Marcus Mariota's disappointing season...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.