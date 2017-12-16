Buccaneers' J.R. Sweezy: Considered questionable
The Buccaneers have listed Sweezy (shin) as questionable for Monday's divisional tilt versus the Falcons.
Sweezy has logged consecutive limited workloads at practice after missing Thursday's all together. The offensive lineman is looking like a true game-time decision Monday.
