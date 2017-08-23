Buccaneers' J.R. Sweezy: Gets veteran's day off Tuesday
Sweezy received the day off from practice Tuesday for rest purposes, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran offensive lineman has been progressing well throughout the offseason and in his first training camp with the Bucs, after he'd missed all of last season following offseason back surgery. Sweezy, who appeared in two Super Bowls with the Seahawks earlier in his career, is expected to be one of the stalwarts of the offensive line in the coming campaign.
More News
-
Buccaneers' J.R. Sweezy: Works with first team Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' J.R. Sweezy: Contract recently reworked•
-
Buccaneers' J.R. Sweezy: Cleared for action•
-
Buccaneers' J.R. Sweezy: Doesn't partake in Monday practice•
-
Buccaneers' J.R. Sweezy: Placed on Reserve/PUP list Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' J.R. Sweezy: Slated to miss first five games of regular season•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Searching for clarity in Pats' backfield
Rex Burkhead looked good, but Mike Gillislee is back at Patriots practice, opening the running...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Don't draft Zeke
Everyone else is fine taking Ezekiel Elliott in the second round, but Chris Towers argues that...
-
Believe it or not: Zay's No. 1?
There were a lot of disappointing performances in Week 2 of the preseason, but surprisingly...