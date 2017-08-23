Sweezy received the day off from practice Tuesday for rest purposes, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran offensive lineman has been progressing well throughout the offseason and in his first training camp with the Bucs, after he'd missed all of last season following offseason back surgery. Sweezy, who appeared in two Super Bowls with the Seahawks earlier in his career, is expected to be one of the stalwarts of the offensive line in the coming campaign.