Buccaneers' J.R. Sweezy: Headed to IR
Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter said that Sweezy, who suffered a lower-leg injury in Monday's 24-21 loss to the Falcons, would be placed on injured reserve, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Buccaneers' offensive line was already one of the NFL's weaker units, so the loss of Sweezy may only further hurt the team's pass-protection and run-blocking efforts. Joe Hawley will likely serve as Sweezy's primary replacement at right guard over the Buccaneers' final two games of the season.
