Sweezy (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran lineman participated on all 59 snaps in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints, so his limited showing Wednesday is likely maintenance-related. Sweezy's level of participation over the final pair of sessions this week figure to provide clarity on his prospects for suiting up in Week 10 against the Jets.