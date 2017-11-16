Sweezy (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Sweezy also began Week 10 prep with limited participation in the first two practices of the week before working up to an unrestricted session on Friday. He could well be headed in the same direction this week, as the Buccaneers appear to taking extra caution with the veteran's knees in the latter half of the season. The final two practice reports of the week should shed much more light on Sweezy's status for Sunday's Week 11 tilt against the Dolphins.