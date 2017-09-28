Buccaneers' J.R. Sweezy: Limited in Wednesday's practice
Sweezy (back) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Any back issue on Sweezy's part is of particular concern, considering he missed his entire first season in Tampa in 2016 after surgery to repair a herniated disk . However, there are no indications that the current ailment is of significant concern, and subsequent practice reports this week should shed light on his availability to face the Giants in Week 4.
