Buccaneers' J.R. Sweezy: Not cleared of injury
Sweezy (lower leg) has not yet been cleared of his injury, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Sweezy suffered a leg injury late in the year, forcing him on injured reserve with two games left in the season. The 28-year-old's return will be key if the Buccaneers hope to turn around their offensive line play in 2018, after the team was the sixth-lowest in rushing yards last season while allowing 40 sacks.
