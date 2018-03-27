Sweezy (lower leg) has not yet been cleared of his injury, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Sweezy suffered a leg injury late in the year, forcing him on injured reserve with two games left in the season. The 28-year-old's return will be key if the Buccaneers hope to turn around their offensive line play in 2018, after the team was the sixth-lowest in rushing yards last season while allowing 40 sacks.