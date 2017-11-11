Buccaneers' J.R. Sweezy: Questionable for Week 10
Sweezy (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice but is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 10 tilt versus the Jets.
Sweezy encouragingly worked his way up to full participation after a pair of limited sessions to open Week 10 prep. He thus appears to be on the probable side of questionable, but his status will ultimately be determined closer to kickoff.
