Buccaneers' J.R. Sweezy: Questionable for Week 4
Sweezy (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.
Sweezy was a full participant in Friday's practice, so he seems to have favorable odds of suiting up.
