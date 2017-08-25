Sweezy, who'd received the last two practices off, returned for the final session of training camp Thursday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sweezy was bestowed with a pair of veteran's days off Tuesday and Wednesday, but he returned to a full practice for the close of training camp Thursday. The veteran lineman successfully made it through camp after seeing his entire first season with the Bucs wiped out by spring 2016 back surgery.