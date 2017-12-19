Sweezy sustained a lower leg injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Falcons.

While Sweezy was originally listed as questionable to play due to a shin injury, it isn't exactly clear what sort of injury removed him from play Monday. In his absence, Tampa Bay moved Evan Smith to center with Joe Hawley at right guard.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories