Buccaneers' J.R. Sweezy: Suffers lower leg injury
Sweezy sustained a lower leg injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Falcons.
While Sweezy was originally listed as questionable to play due to a shin injury, it isn't exactly clear what sort of injury removed him from play Monday. In his absence, Tampa Bay moved Evan Smith to center with Joe Hawley at right guard.
