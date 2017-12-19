Sweezy (shin) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Falcons, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sweezy finished the week with a pair of limited practices and was listed as questionable, but will give it a go Monday. The 28-year-old should slot in at right guard for the Buccaneers, per usual.

