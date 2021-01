Cichy (elbow) will not return to Sunday's NFC divisional-round matchup against the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Cichy tore his ACL back in 2018, and a number of injuries have limited him to just 10 appearances in two seasons since then. An injury sustained while covering a punt in the first quarter will now force the 24-year-old to miss the remainder of Sunday's playoff match.