Cichy injured his knee during Sunday's victory over the Browns, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Cichy needed assistance in getting off the field after sustaining an apparent injury to his left knee. Even though a severe injury can't be ruled out at this juncture, the bright side of this situation is that Cichy didn't hurt the same knee in which the linebacker tore his ACL during his final season at Wisconsin in 2017.

