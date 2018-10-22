Buccaneers' Jack Cichy: Injures knee
Cichy injured his knee during Sunday's victory over the Browns, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Cichy needed assistance in getting off the field after sustaining an apparent injury to his left knee. Even though a severe injury can't be ruled out at this juncture, the bright side of this situation is that Cichy didn't hurt the same knee in which the linebacker tore his ACL during his final season at Wisconsin in 2017.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7