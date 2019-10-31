Buccaneers' Jack Cichy: Moves to injured reserve
Cichy (elbow) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Cichy has been sidelined by the dislocated elbow since Week 4 and recently suffered a setback to cause the move to IR. The 23-year-old could return for the final two games of the season, but it's more likely that his 2019 season is over.
