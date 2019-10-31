Cichy (elbow) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cichy has been sidelined by the dislocated elbow since Week 4 and recently suffered a setback to cause the move to IR. The 23-year-old could return for the final two games of the season, but it's more likely that his 2019 season is over.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories