Cichy (knee) was activated from the PUP list Monday and is expected to participate in the team's afternoon practice, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Cichy was in the final stages of recovering from the ACL tear that short-circuited last year's rookie campaign after six games, but he's clearly healthy enough to return to the practice field at this point. The 2018 sixth-round pick is expected to slot in at inside linebacker in defensive coordinator Todd Bowles' 3-4 scheme, although Smith reports the pass-rushing skills that led to Cichy logging 6.5 sacks in 11 college starts at Wisconsin could come into play in the defense's aggressive blitz packages.