Buccaneers' Jack Cichy: Opening camp on PUP list
Cichy (knee) will begin training camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The second-year linebacker was placed on injured reserve Oct. 22 after suffering an ACL tear against the Browns and subsequently underwent surgery Nov. 9. Cichy is likely in the final stages of his recovery now nearly nine months removed from the procedure, hence his placement on the Active PUP list. That designation will allow the Buccaneers to activate the 2018 sixth-round pick at any time prior to final cuts at the end of preseason.
