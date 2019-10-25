Cichy (elbow) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Bruce Arians indicated Wednesday that Cichy would likely be sidelined Week 8, so it's no surprise to see him officially ruled out. The 23-year-old suffered a dislocated elbow Week 4 against the Rams and will miss his third straight game.

