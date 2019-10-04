Buccaneers' Jack Cichy: Out Week 5
Cichy (elbow) was ruled out for Sunday's game at New Orleans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Cichy sustained the elbow injury during the Week 4 win over the Rams and is slated to be sidelined 2-to-4 weeks, so he was never expected to be available for Sunday's contest. The 23-year-old figures to also miss next week's game against the Panthers, but he will then have the Week 7 bye to aid in his recovery before missing additional action.
