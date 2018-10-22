Cichy (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Cichy suffered a torn ACL during the Buccaneer's 26-23 overtime win over the Browns. The rookie sixth-round pick will miss the remainder of the 2018 season, and being working towards recovery. With Kwon Alexander (knee) also being placed on IR due to an ACL tear, expect Tampa Bay to add linebacker depth to the 53-man roster in the near future.

