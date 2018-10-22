Buccaneers' Jack Cichy: Placed on IR
Cichy (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
Cichy suffered a torn ACL during the Buccaneer's 26-23 overtime win over the Browns. The rookie sixth-round pick will miss the remainder of the 2018 season, and being working towards recovery. With Kwon Alexander (knee) also being placed on IR due to an ACL tear, expect Tampa Bay to add linebacker depth to the 53-man roster in the near future.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...