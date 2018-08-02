Cichy (knee) practiced in pads and without his knee brace for the first time Wednesday, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

The rookie underwent ACL surgery in September 2017, so but the Bucs still opted to take a chance on him in the sixth round last April. Head coach Dirk Koetter has praised Cichy's play over the first few days of camp, and the coaching staff views the Wisconsin product as capable of contributing as both a reserve linebacker and special teams asset in 2018.