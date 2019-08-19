Cichy totaled five tackles (three solo), one pass defensed and one quarterback hit in the Buccaneers' 16-14 preseason win over the Dolphins on Friday.

Cichy was logging his first game action since suffering a Week 7 ACL tear during last year's 2018 rookie campaign. The second-year linebacker finished with four tackles (three solo) while also playing an important role on special teams. Cichy could see his role expand in the coming season with the Buccaneers' move to a 3-4 defense, and Friday's performance certainly lends credence to the notion the 23-year-old is back to full health.