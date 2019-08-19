Buccaneers' Jack Cichy: Productive in return to action
Cichy totaled five tackles (three solo), one pass defensed and one quarterback hit in the Buccaneers' 16-14 preseason win over the Dolphins on Friday.
Cichy was logging his first game action since suffering a Week 7 ACL tear during last year's 2018 rookie campaign. The second-year linebacker finished with four tackles (three solo) while also playing an important role on special teams. Cichy could see his role expand in the coming season with the Buccaneers' move to a 3-4 defense, and Friday's performance certainly lends credence to the notion the 23-year-old is back to full health.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Jones
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ditch Watson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Damien Williams is a top Fantasy RB
After Andy Reid suggested he gave Damien Williams the starter's treatment, Dave Richard believes...
-
Best sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...