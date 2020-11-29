Cichy (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The 24-year-old has been sidelined since Week 5 due to the hamstring injury, but he's ready to go for Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs. Cichy should reclaim his role on special teams for the Bucs.
