Cichy sustained a torn ACL in his left knee during Sunday's 26-23 overtime victory over the Buccaneers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Bucs were able to even their record at 3-3 with the dramatic win, but they lost two second-level players for the season in the process, as middle linebacker Kwon Alexander also tore the ACL in his right knee. When Alexander departed earlier in the contest, Adarius Taylor slid over to the middle while Cichy manned the strong side, finishing with one tackle before exiting with the injury of his own. It's an unfortunate development for the rookie sixth-round pick, who was unable to play during his senior season at Wisconsin in 2017 while recovering from a previous ACL tear. Expect Tampa Bay to shuttle both Alexander and Cichy to injured reserve in the coming days and add another linebacker or two to the 53-man roster.