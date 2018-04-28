Buccaneers' Jack Cichy: Taken by Tampa Bay
The Buccaneers selected Cichy in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 202nd overall.
Seven months removed from ACL surgery, Cichy is an instinctive linebacker who impressed scouts with his quick ability to diagnose offensive plays. However, his durability is a huge concern considering he missed the final 20 games of his collegiate career. The Wisconsin product figures to be recovered by the time training camp rolls around, but he seems more likely to fill a special-teams role than anything as a rookie in 2018.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...