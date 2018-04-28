Buccaneers' Jack Cichy: Taken by Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers selected Cichy in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 202nd overall.

Seven months removed from ACL surgery, Cichy is an instinctive linebacker who impressed scouts with his quick ability to diagnose offensive plays. However, his durability is a huge concern considering he missed the final 20 games of his collegiate career. The Wisconsin product figures to be recovered by the time training camp rolls around, but he seems more likely to fill a special-teams role than anything as a rookie in 2018.