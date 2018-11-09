Cichy (knee) underwent surgery Thursday to repair the torn ACL in his left knee, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

The knee that Cichy had repaired Thursday is different than the one he injured at Wisconsin. The rookie was placed on injured reserve in mid-October after tearing the ACL in his left knee in Week 7. Cichy's season was already over, and the surgery brings hope for a healthy 2019 season.

