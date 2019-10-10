Cichy (elbow) is not travelling with the Buccaneers to London on Thursday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cichy is recovering from a dislocated elbow, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. The Buccaneers will go on bye following Sunday's game against the Panthers, meaning that Cichy's next chance to retake the field will come Week 8 against Tennessee.