Cichy recorded four tackles (three solo), including a sack, and also recovered a fumble in the Buccaneers' 17-15 preseason win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

Cichy had already impressed throughout training camp and prior preseason games with his recovery from last season's ACL tear, and he capped it off Thursday with another impactful performance. Cichy tied for second on the team in tackles (13) during the exhibition slate, and he projects to see time on the field in specialty packages at inside linebacker.