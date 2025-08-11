Parrish, who recorded a solo tackle and defensed two passes in the Buccaneers' 29-7 preseason win over the Titans on Saturday night, stood out with his sticky coverage during the contest, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

The rookie third-round pick has seemingly been wowing since first stepping on the practice field this spring, and it was encouraging to see Parrish carry over the momentum into his first taste of game action in an NFL setting. Parrish got off to a strong start by knocking down the first pass that went in his direction, and he then flashed his closing speed by breaking on a corner route by Elic Ayomanor and knocking the ball down as it arrived. Dix reports Parrish looked smooth in coverage while also impressing with change-of-direction skills and his constant knack for making plays on the ball. Parrish won't have to wait long to continue testing his mettle against unfamiliar competition, as the Buccaneers and Steelers will engage in joint practices later in the week before Saturday's preseason clash.