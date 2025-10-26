Parrish (oblique) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints.

Parrish appeared to sustain the injury during the fourth quarter. The Buccaneers are holding a commanding lead late in the fourth quarter, so he's is unlikely to return to Sunday's game even if he is cleared to do so. Josh Hayes and Benjamin Morrison would be in line for snaps at the slot corner position if Parrish remains sidelined.