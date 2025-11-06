site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Buccaneers' Jacob Parrish: Full session Wednesday
Parrish (oblique) practiced in full Wednesday.
Parrish suffered an oblique injury in Week 8 against the Saints. However, he benefitted from the bye week and looks to be in line to suit up Sunday against the Patriots.
